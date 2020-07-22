BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bobby: Darin and Megan Bobby, Ebensburg, daughter, July 16.
Cameron: Zachary Cameron and Marissa Thomas, Windber, son, July 10.
Castel: Craig and Kelly Castel, Portage, son, July 10.
Cromer: Anthony Jr. and Shakeeta Cromer, Johnstown, son, July 10.
Ferrante: Michael and Cara Ferrante, Windber, son, July 15.
Kyle: Ryan Kyle and Kallie Hay, Rockwood, son, July 8.
Munch: Daniel and Ginnie Bruzda, Saltsburg, son, July 14.
Snyder: Stephen and Maryann Snyder, Johnstown, daughter, July 17.
Stephens: Scott Stephens and Kara Alwine, Johnstown, son, July 16.
Yoder: Jonathan and Echo Yoder, Imler, daughter, July 17.
Elsewhere
Gleason: Scott and Colleen (Stright) Gleason, daughter, July 7, at St. Clair Hospital, Mount Lebanon, Allegheny County. Mr. Gleason is the son of Robert Davis and Linda Gleason, of Canonsburg, Washington County, formerly of Johnstown.
Schenkemeyer: Zack and Katie Schenkemeyer, Monroeville, son, July 6, Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.