BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Jardina: Anthony and Katelyn Jardina, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 16.
Jones: Dwayne Jones and Aaliyah Tisinger, Johnstown, son, Jan. 16.
Leydig: Andrew Leydig and Morgan Hittie, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 17.
Morales: Joyce Morales, Johnstown, twin daughters, Jan. 17.
Tunstall: Jason and Autumn Tunstall, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 17.
Wible: Charles and Jodi (Tittle) Wible, Johnstown, son, Jan. 18.
