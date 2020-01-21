BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Jardina: Anthony and Katelyn Jardina, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 16.

Jones: Dwayne Jones and Aaliyah Tisinger, Johnstown, son, Jan. 16.

Leydig: Andrew Leydig and Morgan Hittie, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 17.

Morales: Joyce Morales, Johnstown, twin daughters, Jan. 17.

Tunstall: Jason and Autumn Tunstall, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 17.

Wible: Charles and Jodi (Tittle) Wible, Johnstown, son, Jan. 18.

