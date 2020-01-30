LETOSKY[mdash] Ronald J., 70, Cairnbrook, died January 28, 2020. Born September 15, 1949, the son of the late John and Vivian Letosky. Ron is survived by a number of cousins, friends and his faithful dog, Pooh-Pooh. A U.S. Army veteran serving in Europe. Private arrangements by the Mulcahy F…
GREEN[mdash] Theda J., (Smith), 91, Portage, died January 29, 2020, at the home of her son in Altoona. She was born June 2, 1928, in Portage , the daughter of Edward and Myrtle (Brown) Smith. She is preceded in death by her Parents; her husband, Joseph; her brothers Raymond, Howard, Leo, Ear…
PACKAUSKI[mdash] Frank F., 75, Portage passed away January 30, 2020 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born June 21, 1944 in Shoemaker, Portage the son of Anthony and Julia (Booza) Packauski. Deceased family members include his parents, brothers John, Walter, Stanley and Albert; sisters T…
