BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Barr: Joseph and Katie Barr, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 21.
Gates: Randy and Megan Gates, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 21.
Jenkins: Andrew and Michelle Jenkins, Soemrset, twin daughters, Jan. 20.
Richardson: Louis D. Richardson and Shantae R. Ames Anderson, Johnstown, son, Jan. 20.
Elsewhere
Shank: James Allen and Samantha Shank, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, son, Jan. 2, at The Birthing Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia. Mr. Shank is the son of Eddie and Tina Shank, of Buck Valley, Fulton County. Mrs. Shank is the daughter of Paul and Jen Snoeberger, of Hollsopple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.