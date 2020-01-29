Births Jan. 29, 2020 Jan 29, 2020 51 min ago BIRTHS Memorial Medical Center Gage: Jay Gage and Kristina Hibbard, Johnstown, son, Jan. 24.Glessner: Matt and Raeann Glessner, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 24. Tags Jay Gage Raeann Glessner Medical Center Matt Kristina Hibbard Birth Memorial Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries DEITKE, Margaret Jun 26, 1933 - Jan 27, 2020 SHARPE JR., James Jan 12, 1933 - Jan 27, 2020 HANLIN III, Edward Aug 9, 1962 - Jan 27, 2020 PLATT, Thomas undefined, 1954 - undefined, 2020 ZALUBSKI, John Apr 28, 1935 - Jan 27, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLatest on Kobe Bryant crash: Remains recovery at site underwayInfant girl injured in assault, Johnstown police sayRichland school board to hire private investigator to probe residency issuesGobs celebrated at Johnstown GalleriaDoctor’s attorneys seek suppression of search warrant evidenceIn the Spotlight | Woman brings Bible program into classroomsWATCH VIDEO | Windber hospital backer Soon-Shiong was friend, mentor to Kobe BryantWATCH VIDEO | Academy Award nominee team includes two from JohnstownFall in final bout lifts Chestnut Ridge over Westmont HilltopFour people ejected in rollover crash on Route 22 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
