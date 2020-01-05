BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Beeks: Angelique Beeks, Altoona, daughter, Jan. 1.
Campbell: Cory Campbell and Samantha Gittings, Colver, son, Jan. 1.
Crum: Dylan Crum and Taylor McCloskey, Portage, twin daughters, Dec. 31.
Gaff: Brett Gaff and Genea Farber, Altoona, son, Dec. 31.
Ingram: Erick Ingram Sr. and Brandi Silich, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Dec. 31.
Kreasko: Richard and Jackie Kreasko, Windber, daughter, Jan. 1.
Ramos: Fernando Ramos and Meagan Palmer-Bowers, Johnstown, son, Dec. 24.
Vranka: Anthony Vranka and Kaylee Kerstetter, Johnstown, son, Jan. 2.
Williams: Caleigha Williams, Johnstown, son, Jan. 1.
