BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Beeks: Angelique Beeks, Altoona, daughter, Jan. 1.

Campbell: Cory Campbell and Samantha Gittings, Colver, son, Jan. 1.

Crum: Dylan Crum and Taylor McCloskey, Portage, twin daughters, Dec. 31.

Gaff: Brett Gaff and Genea Farber, Altoona, son, Dec. 31.

Ingram: Erick Ingram Sr. and Brandi Silich, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Dec. 31. 

Kreasko: Richard and Jackie Kreasko, Windber, daughter, Jan. 1.

Ramos: Fernando Ramos and Meagan Palmer-Bowers, Johnstown, son, Dec. 24.

Vranka: Anthony Vranka and Kaylee Kerstetter, Johnstown, son, Jan. 2.

Williams: Caleigha Williams, Johnstown, son, Jan. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you