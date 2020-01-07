BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bartley: Janette Bartley, Altoona, son, Jan. 3.
Gregg: Jon and Shayla Gregg, Windber, son, Jan. 3.
Salony: Erin Salony, Boswell, daughter, Jan. 4.
Strawn: Wesley and Laura Strawn, Davidsville, daughter, Jan. 4.
Elsewhere
Maffei: David and Heather (Muir) Maffei, New York, son, Dec. 7, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, New York. Mr. Maffei is the son of Donald Maffei, of Hudson Valley, New York, and Diana Maffei, of Wappingers Falls, New York. Mrs. Maffei is the daughter of John and Sally Muir, of Hollsopple.
