BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Auvdel: Bradley Auvdel and Gabrielle Harasty, Vintondale, daughter, Jan. 1.
Beiler: Jake and Megan Beiler, Nanty Glo, son, Dec. 31.
Geneva: Derek Geneva and Shawna Burfield, Clymer, son, Dec. 29.
Gordon: Joshua and Melissa Gordon, Johnstown, son, Dec. 31.
Hiner: Robert and Palina Hiner, Northern Cambria, son, Dec. 30.
Houston-Cooper: Mica Houston-Cooper, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 28.
Kurtz: Larry Kurtz, Lautisha Porter, Somerset, son, Dec. 30.
McLarney: Jeremy and Amy McLarney, Berlin, son, Dec. 30.
Meek: Mark Meek and Jocelyn Popp, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 1.
Murgas: David Murgas and Alyson Bender Murgas, Johnstown, son, Dec. 28.
Nagle: Ryan Nagle and Amanda Grace, New Florence, son, Dec. 30.
Powell: Nathan and Hannah Powell, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 29.
Rizzo: Anthony and Katie Rizzo, Johnstown, son, Dec. 30.
Vasilko: James and Sarah Vasilko, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 30.
