BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Auvdel: Bradley Auvdel and Gabrielle Harasty, Vintondale, daughter, Jan. 1. 

Beiler: Jake and Megan Beiler, Nanty Glo, son, Dec. 31.

Geneva: Derek Geneva and Shawna Burfield, Clymer, son, Dec. 29.

Gordon: Joshua and Melissa Gordon, Johnstown, son, Dec. 31.

Hiner: Robert and Palina Hiner, Northern Cambria, son, Dec. 30.

Houston-Cooper: Mica Houston-Cooper, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 28.

Kurtz: Larry Kurtz, Lautisha Porter, Somerset, son, Dec. 30.

McLarney: Jeremy and Amy McLarney, Berlin, son, Dec. 30. 

Meek: Mark Meek and Jocelyn Popp, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 1.

Murgas: David Murgas and Alyson Bender Murgas, Johnstown, son, Dec. 28.

Nagle: Ryan Nagle and Amanda Grace, New Florence, son, Dec. 30.

Powell: Nathan and Hannah Powell, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 29.

Rizzo: Anthony and Katie Rizzo, Johnstown, son, Dec. 30.

Vasilko: James and Sarah Vasilko, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 30.

