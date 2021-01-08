BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Coleman: Jonah Coleman and Tracie Williams, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 4.

Emerick: Samantha Emerick, Rockwood, son, Jan. 5.

Haupt: Douglas Haupt and Kendra Bush, Boswell, son, Jan. 2.

Murchie: Mark and Ashley Murchie, Windber, daughter, Jan. 5.

Perrin: Kevin and Macy Perrin, Everett, son, Jan. 5.

Schmidt: Chad and Julie Schmidt, Johnstown, son, Jan. 6. 

Stranathan: Ron and Ashley Stranathan, Colver, daughter, Jan. 5.

