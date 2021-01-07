Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 1:26 am
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bush: Kendra Bush, Boswell, son, Jan. 2.
Miller: Daniel and Kaitlynn Miller, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 4.
Mountain: Jonathan and Kayla Mountain, Altoona, daughter, Jan. 3.
Commented
