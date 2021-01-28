BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Ferguson: Tyrell Ferguson and Melissa Younkin, Somerset, son, Jan. 23.

Foltz: Deven Foltz and Mylinda Kenley, Nanty Glo, daughter, Jan. 23.

Fyock: Logan Fyock and Billie Jo Moyer, Summerhill, son, Jan. 22.

Hunt: Brandon Hunt and Brooke Gaudlip, Sidman, son, Jan. 22.

Roberts: Scott and Morgan Roberts, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 22.

Spickler: Milton Marbury III and Kelly Spickler, Windber, daughter, Jan. 22.

Strayer: Megan Strayer, Vintondale, daughter, Jan. 24. 

