BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Ferguson: Tyrell Ferguson and Melissa Younkin, Somerset, son, Jan. 23.
Foltz: Deven Foltz and Mylinda Kenley, Nanty Glo, daughter, Jan. 23.
Fyock: Logan Fyock and Billie Jo Moyer, Summerhill, son, Jan. 22.
Hunt: Brandon Hunt and Brooke Gaudlip, Sidman, son, Jan. 22.
Roberts: Scott and Morgan Roberts, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 22.
Spickler: Milton Marbury III and Kelly Spickler, Windber, daughter, Jan. 22.
Strayer: Megan Strayer, Vintondale, daughter, Jan. 24.
