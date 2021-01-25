BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Chuckalovcak: Courtney Chuckalovcak, Beaverdale, daughter, Jan 20.
Schlereth: Philip Schlereth and Robyn Murphy, Portage, daughter, Jan. 20.
Young: Wesley and Heidi Young, Alum Bank, daughter, Jan. 20.
Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds light and variable..
Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 25, 2021 @ 12:11 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.