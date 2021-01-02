BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Hillard: Joseph Hillard and Brittanny Ross, Altoona, son, Dec. 30.
Warner: Brady and Chanel Warner, Portage, daughter, Dec. 30.
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 1:25 am
