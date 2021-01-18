BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Boyd: Brandon Boyd and Azia Andrews, Johnstown, son, Jan. 12.

Dumm: Jesse and Sharon Dumm, Nicktown, daughter, Jan. 13.

Garman: Justin Garman and Kimberly Reynolds, Johnstown, son, Jan. 13.

Kinzey: Kyle and Valentina Kinzey, Ligonier, son, Jan. 12.

Lipsinic: Gregory Higgins and Beth Ann Lipsinic, Windber, son, Jan. 11.

Rager: Jacob and Abigail Rager, Clymer, son, Jan. 13.

Smith: Aubrey and Jozie Smith, Imler, daughter, Jan. 11.

Woolley: Kodie Woolley and Emily Mull, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 12.  

