BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Boyd: Brandon Boyd and Azia Andrews, Johnstown, son, Jan. 12.
Dumm: Jesse and Sharon Dumm, Nicktown, daughter, Jan. 13.
Garman: Justin Garman and Kimberly Reynolds, Johnstown, son, Jan. 13.
Kinzey: Kyle and Valentina Kinzey, Ligonier, son, Jan. 12.
Lipsinic: Gregory Higgins and Beth Ann Lipsinic, Windber, son, Jan. 11.
Rager: Jacob and Abigail Rager, Clymer, son, Jan. 13.
Smith: Aubrey and Jozie Smith, Imler, daughter, Jan. 11.
Woolley: Kodie Woolley and Emily Mull, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 12.
