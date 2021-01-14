BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Braeseker: William Braeseker and Kira Heitzer, Somerset, son, Jan. 10.
Brawley: Timothy and Nicole Brawley, Carrolltown, son, Jan. 8.
DeBarto: Jessey DeBarto and Shyanne Miles, Johnstown, son, Jan. 7.
Eash: Jason and Holly Eash, Johnstown, son, Jan. 8.
Fields: Ariona Fields, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 9.
Menhorn: Nathan and Lindsay Menhorn, Berlin, son, Jan. 7.
Owens: Ethan and Kaylin Owens, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 10.
Reed: Candice Reed, Windber, daughter, Jan. 9.
Elsewhere
Thomas: Scott and Kristine Thomas, Laurel, Maryland, daughter, Jan. 6. Mr. Thomas is the son of William and Patricia Thomas, of Westmont.
