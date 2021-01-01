BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Beard: Kieran Beard and Hayley Richards, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 29.
May: Joshua May and Dawn Hemming, Somerset, son, Dec. 29.
McGivern: Cory McGivern and Kristen Coursin, Bolivar, son, Dec. 29.
Menie: Nick and Denise Menie, Ebensburg, daughter, Dec. 30.
Nedrow: David and Nicole Nedrow, Rockwood, daughter, Dec. 29.
Serenko: Joshua and Anna Serenko, Salix, son, Dec. 28.
Shope: Jared Shope and Blakyn Toth, Summerhill, daughter, Dec. 30.
Stuckich: John and Brittany Stuckich, Vintondale, son, Dec. 28.
Yuko: Markus and Elana Yuko, Central City, son, Dec. 29.
