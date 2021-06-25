Memorial Medical Center
Allen: Derrick Allen and Samantha Peruso, Mineral Point, son, June 22.
Bodie: Matthew and Megan Bodie, Windber, daughter, June 23.
Hardesty: Justin and Nicole Hardesty, Somerset, son, June 23.
Maloskey: Anthony and Chelsea Maloskey, Portage, son, June 21.
Minor: Joshua and Gabrielle Minor, Johnstown, daughter, June 22.
Mlaker: Matthew and Jamie Mlaker, Davidsville, son, June 21.
Nihart: James Nihart and Kayla Chappell, Nanty Glo, daughter, June 22.
Polinsky: Mike and Megan Polinsky, Ebensburg, daughter, June 24.
Wrabley: Christian and Alicia Wrabley, Johnstown, son, June 22.
Zanghi: Joseph and Carli Zanghi, Johnstown, daughter, June 22.
