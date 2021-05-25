Memorial Medical Center
Baker: Bryan and April Baker, Somerset, son, May 13.
Davis: James III and Courtney Davis, Jerome, son, May 21.
D’Carrion: Eric D’Carrion and Lindsay Sossong, Johnstown, son, May 21.
Dokes: John Dokes and Allisa Lingenfelter, Hollidaysburg, son, May 14.
Knopsnyder: Eric and Stephanie Knopsnyder, Meyersdale, daughter, May 16.
Kotch: Dylan Kotch and Sarah Sherman, Portage, daughter, May 21.
Mash: Jason and Emily Mash, Windber, daughter, May 21.
Weitzel: Robert Weitzel and Jessica Baeder, Windber, daughter, May 20.
