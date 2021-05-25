Memorial Medical Center

Baker: Bryan and April Baker, Somerset, son, May 13.

Davis: James III and Courtney Davis, Jerome, son, May 21.

D’Carrion: Eric D’Carrion and Lindsay Sossong, Johnstown, son, May 21.

Dokes: John Dokes and Allisa Lingenfelter, Hollidaysburg, son, May 14.

Knopsnyder: Eric and Stephanie Knopsnyder, Meyersdale, daughter, May 16.

Kotch: Dylan Kotch and Sarah Sherman, Portage, daughter, May 21.

Mash: Jason and Emily Mash, Windber, daughter, May 21.

Weitzel: Robert Weitzel and Jessica Baeder, Windber, daughter, May 20.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you