Memorial Medical Center
Bernard: Arnold and Lauren Bernard, Summerhill, daughter, May 7.
Brant: Christopher and Laura Brant, Johnstown, daughter, May 6.
Carson: Robert and Chastity Carson, Johnstown, daughter, May 7.
Midgett-Quesada: Christopher Quesada and Tauheeda Midgett, Johnstown, daughter, May 6.
Murphy: Shane Murphy and Ashley Deverick, Johnstown, daughter, May 6.
Swank: Cullen and Emilee Swank, Stoystown, twin daughters, May 7.
