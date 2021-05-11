Memorial Medical Center

Bernard: Arnold and Lauren Bernard, Summerhill, daughter, May 7.

Brant: Christopher and Laura Brant, Johnstown, daughter, May 6.

Carson: Robert and Chastity Carson, Johnstown, daughter, May 7.

Midgett-Quesada: Christopher Quesada and Tauheeda Midgett, Johnstown, daughter, May 6.

Murphy: Shane Murphy and Ashley Deverick, Johnstown, daughter, May 6.

Swank: Cullen and Emilee Swank, Stoystown, twin daughters, May 7.

