Memorial Medical Center
Hartman: Brandon and Vannessa Hartman, Salisbury, son, June 4.
McVicker: Matthew and Deanna McVicker, Johnstown, daughter, June 4.
Nelson: Jaquay Nelson and Harmoney Hunt, Johnstown, daughter, June 3.
Pozun: Alex and Melissa Pozun, Johnstown, son,
June 4.
Sefick: Shawn and Lisa Sefick, Johnstown, daughter, June 3.
Smith: Amanda Smith, Johnstown, daughter,
June 2.
Still: Brandon and Katie Still, Indiana, daughter,
June 4.
Thomas: Tanner Thomas and Shelby Younkin, Meyersdale, son, June 4.
Zaramba: Jared and Courtney Zaramba, Davidsville, son, June 3.
