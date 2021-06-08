Memorial Medical Center

Hartman: Brandon and Vannessa Hartman, Salisbury, son, June 4.

McVicker: Matthew and Deanna McVicker, Johnstown, daughter, June 4.

Nelson: Jaquay Nelson and Harmoney Hunt, Johnstown, daughter, June 3.

Pozun: Alex and Melissa Pozun, Johnstown, son,

June 4.

Sefick: Shawn and Lisa Sefick, Johnstown, daughter, June 3.

Smith: Amanda Smith, Johnstown, daughter,

June 2.

Still: Brandon and Katie Still, Indiana, daughter,

June 4.

Thomas: Tanner Thomas and Shelby Younkin, Meyersdale, son, June 4.

Zaramba: Jared and Courtney Zaramba, Davidsville, son, June 3.

