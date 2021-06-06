Memorial Medical Center
Baker: Sylvia Daughtry and Jeffrey Baker, Central City, son, June 2.
Elliot: Ian and Emma Elliott, Johnstown, son, June 1.
Kordell: Michael and Katelyn Kordell, Johnstown, twin daughters, June 1.
Kmetz: John and Brittany Kmetz, South Fork, daughter, June 1.
Kris: Craig Vasbinder and Emma Kris, Nanty Glo, daughter, June 1.
Lightcap: Jade Williams and Dylan Lightcap, Northern Cambria, daughter, June 2.
Winslow: Megan and Travis Winslow, Patton, daughter, June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.