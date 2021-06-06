Memorial Medical Center

Baker: Sylvia Daughtry and Jeffrey Baker, Central City, son, June 2.

Elliot: Ian and Emma Elliott, Johnstown, son, June 1.

Kordell: Michael and Katelyn Kordell, Johnstown, twin daughters, June 1.

Kmetz: John and Brittany Kmetz, South Fork, daughter, June 1.

Kris: Craig Vasbinder and Emma Kris, Nanty Glo, daughter, June 1.

Lightcap: Jade Williams and Dylan Lightcap, Northern Cambria, daughter, June 2.

Winslow: Megan and Travis Winslow, Patton, daughter, June 2.

