BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Asecov: Audra and Serghei Asecov, Boswell, son, May 25.
Coslic: Faith Slater and Jacob Coslic, Berlin, son, May 25.
Deitke: Courtney Deitke and Dustin Spayde, Johnstown, son, May 27.
Hinton: Jessica Herrera and Nathan Hinton, Johnstown, son, May 23.
Hollan: Lindsey and Aaron Hollan, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.
Moore: Danielle Moore, Seward, son, May 26.
Neisner: Lori and Shane Neisner, Johnstown, daughter, May 25.
Ondesko: Caryn and James Ondesko, Johnstown, son, May 24.
Pike: Izabella Penrod and Joseph Pike, Somerset, son, May 24.
Poruban: Jordan and Jerry Poruban, Johnstown, son, May 25.
Quagliato: Rebecca and Anthony Quagliato, Indiana, daughter, May 26.
Sebulsky: Justine and David Sebulsky, Ebensburg, daughter, May 25.
Weist: Emily and Scott Weist, Altoona, son, May 24.
Zima: Mary and Matthew Zima, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.
