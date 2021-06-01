BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Asecov: Audra and Serghei Asecov, Boswell, son, May 25.

Coslic: Faith Slater and Jacob Coslic, Berlin, son, May 25.

Deitke: Courtney Deitke and Dustin Spayde, Johnstown, son, May 27.

Hinton: Jessica Herrera and Nathan Hinton, Johnstown, son, May 23.

Hollan: Lindsey and Aaron Hollan, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.

Moore: Danielle Moore, Seward, son, May 26.

Neisner: Lori and Shane Neisner, Johnstown, daughter, May 25.

Ondesko: Caryn and James Ondesko, Johnstown, son, May 24.

Pike: Izabella Penrod and Joseph Pike, Somerset, son, May 24.

Poruban: Jordan and Jerry Poruban, Johnstown, son, May 25.

Quagliato: Rebecca and Anthony Quagliato, Indiana, daughter, May 26.

Sebulsky: Justine and David Sebulsky, Ebensburg, daughter, May 25.

Weist: Emily and Scott Weist, Altoona, son, May 24.

Zima: Mary and Matthew Zima, Johnstown, daughter, May 26.

