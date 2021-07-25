Memorial Medical Center
Airesman: Joel and Danee Airesman, Berlin, son, July 18,
Baird: Jessie Garland and Kayla Baird, New Florence, son, July 18.
Elia: James and Janina Elia, Johnstown, son, July 18.
Moss: Charles and Andrea Moss, Johnstown, daughter, July 17.
Murphy: Alex Murphy and Nicole Guccione, Johnstown, daughter, July 18.
Polenik: Christopher Polenik and Marta Kiss, Johnstown, son, July 17.
Sarlouis: Gary Green Jr. and Tiffany Sarlouis, Johnstown, daughter, July 16.
