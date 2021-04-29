Memorial Medical Center
Burkey: Robert and Angela Burkey, Johnstown, daughter, April 25.
Fickes: Ryan Fickes and Nicole Rhodes, Bedford, daughter, April 25.
Gittings: Gerard Gittings and Alyse Croll, Ebensburg, son, April 25.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 6:24 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.