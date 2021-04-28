Memorial Medical Center
Boone: Matthew and Katie Boone, Indiana, daughter, April 20.
Boyle: Jared and Amber Boyle, Johnstown, daughter, April 24.
Cornman: Taylor Cornman and Britany Mozi, Johnstown, daughter, April 23.
Custer: Austin Custer and Alexandra Swank, Friedens, son, April 22.
Livengood: Billy Livengood and Amber Beachy, Salisbury, daughter, April 22.
Lowther: Warren Lowther and Morgan Strait, Blairsville, daughter, April 24.
Shawley: Lance and Kearstin Shawley, Stoystown, son, April 23.
Stiffey: Cayela Stiffey, New Florence, son, April 21.
Vogel: Ashley Vogel, Johnstown, son, April 20.
Weimert: Marshall and Susan Weimert, Ebensburg, daughter, April 20.
Elsewhere
Duplin: Tyler and Catherine Duplin, Germantown, Maryland, son, April 22, at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown. Mr. Duplin is the son of Jamie Duplin, of Johnstown. Mrs. Duplin is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Walsh, also of Johnstown.
