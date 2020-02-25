BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Flint: Dwight Flint and RaeAnn George, Beaverdale, daughter, Feb. 19.
Kuna: Gregory and Cande Kuna, Friedens, son, Feb. 19.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 4:22 am
John P., 10 a.m. St. Benedict Catholic Church, Geistown.
Ethel M., 10 a.m. Prince of Peace Church. (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc.)
James R., 11:00 a.m. Funeral service at Meek & Dalla Valle Funeral Home, 1312 Graham Ave. Windber. (Meek & Dalla Valle)
Alberta, 81, Cassandra. Serenko-Claar Funeral Home, PC, Portage.
Lewis Charles, Jr., Deaner Funeral Home, Stoystown.
