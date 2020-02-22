Memorial Medical Center

Albright: Stacey and Kelly Albright, Rockwood, daughter, Feb. 18.

Bricker: Derek Parenti and Holly Bricker, Northern Cambria, son, Feb. 17.

Crowell: Jared and Heather Crowell, Dunlo, daughter, Feb. 17.

Norman: Robert Triplin and Christina Norman, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 17.

Pierce: Garrett and Leighanne Pierce, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 16.

Rodriguez-Llanos: Rosita Rodriguez-Llanos, Johnstown, son, Feb. 17.

  

