BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Glessner: Bradley and Kimberly Glessner, Manns Choice, daughter, Feb. 7.

Marsh: Steven and Savanna Marsh, Johnstown, son, Feb. 5.

Mitchell: Cory and Kristen Mitchell, Somerset, son, Feb. 6.

Rusher: Jobe Rusher and Emily Chernay, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 7.

Shaw: Brandon and Colleen Shaw, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 6.

Stiffey: Dwayne Stiffey and Emily Bent, Somerset, son, Feb. 7.

Willis: Jarvis Willis and Ta Carria, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 5.

