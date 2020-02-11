BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Glessner: Bradley and Kimberly Glessner, Manns Choice, daughter, Feb. 7.
Marsh: Steven and Savanna Marsh, Johnstown, son, Feb. 5.
Mitchell: Cory and Kristen Mitchell, Somerset, son, Feb. 6.
Rusher: Jobe Rusher and Emily Chernay, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 7.
Shaw: Brandon and Colleen Shaw, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 6.
Stiffey: Dwayne Stiffey and Emily Bent, Somerset, son, Feb. 7.
Willis: Jarvis Willis and Ta Carria, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 5.
