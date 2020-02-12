BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Deffenbaugh: Keith Deffenbaugh and Kelsey Wherry, Beaverdale, daughter, Feb. 9.
Smith: Janayah Smith, Johnstown, son, Feb. 8.
Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:50 pm
WAGNER[mdash] Trey T., 18, Windber, passed away February 11, 2020 at home. Born December 21, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. Preceded in death by Paternal grandparents, Harold and Sundie (Dininno) Wagner; and maternal grandfather, Philip Wilt. Survived by loving father, Gregory Wagner and girlfrie…
MCGOWAN[mdash] Ronald R., 88, Bakerton, died peacefully February 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving children and family. Born October 19, 1931, in Fulton Run, PA, son of Andrew and Annie (Watson) McGowan. Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Irene (Sclesky); parents; infant son, Joseph;…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.