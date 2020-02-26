BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Beppler: Harry III and Kelli Beppler, Johnstown, son, Feb. 20.
Boyd-Miller: Keon Boyd and Keiley Miller, Johnstown, son, Feb. 20.
Dively: Kayla Dively, Johns-town, daughter, Feb. 20.
Fuller: Steven and Katie Fuller, Portage, son, Feb. 20.
Price: Clinton Price and Harley Crum, Portage, daughter, Feb. 19.
Randall-Lewis: Edward Lewis and Taylor Randall, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 19.
Riggle: Ryan and Jennifer Riggle, Altoona, son, Feb. 20.
Sipko: William and Rebecca Sipko, Windber, son, Feb. 20.
Timko: Christopher Timko and Sydney Cassidy, Colver, son, Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.