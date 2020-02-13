BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bungard: Erik Bungard and Olivia Jovan, Somerset, son, Feb. 10.

Burkett: Steven and Shilo Burkett, South Fork, son, Feb. 11.

Kreasko: Roy Kreasko and Samantha Yost, Johnstown, son, Feb. 9.

Lieb: Daniel and Brandi Lieb, Carrolltown, son, Feb. 10.

Mattis: Dennis Mattis and Michelle Hauck, Strongstown, twin daughters, Feb. 10.

Morrison: Brian and Debra Morrison, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 10.

Trinkley: Doug Trinkley and Krissy Hassen, Northern Cambria, daughter, Feb. 9. 

