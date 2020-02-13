BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bungard: Erik Bungard and Olivia Jovan, Somerset, son, Feb. 10.
Burkett: Steven and Shilo Burkett, South Fork, son, Feb. 11.
Kreasko: Roy Kreasko and Samantha Yost, Johnstown, son, Feb. 9.
Lieb: Daniel and Brandi Lieb, Carrolltown, son, Feb. 10.
Mattis: Dennis Mattis and Michelle Hauck, Strongstown, twin daughters, Feb. 10.
Morrison: Brian and Debra Morrison, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 10.
Trinkley: Doug Trinkley and Krissy Hassen, Northern Cambria, daughter, Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.