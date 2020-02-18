BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Brennsteiner: Aaron Brennsteiner and Tania Jerome, Johnstown, son, Feb. 13.
Gordon: Juwan Gordon and Alexis Albert, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 13.
Hendrickson: Richard and Tonya Hendrickson, Beaverdale, daughter, Feb. 14.
Hicks: Justin Hicks and Shauna Tedesco, Windber, daughter, Feb. 12.
Leader: Joshua Leader and Cassandra Kolensky, Williamsburg, son, Feb. 12.
Lieb: Benjamin and Emily Lieb, Nicktown, daughter, Feb. 12.
Marple: George Marple and Kara Wineland, Johnstown, son, Feb. 13.
Martin: William Martin and Kayleigh Campbell, New Baltimore, son, Feb. 13.
Oaks: Amanda Oaks, Summerhill, son, Feb. 12.
Partsch: Robert and Susan Partsch, Sidman, son, Feb. 12.
Poloyac: John IV and Melissa Poloyac, Johnstown, son, Feb. 13.
Shaw: Keenan Shaw and Kaylee Streightiff, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 13.
