BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Brennsteiner: Aaron Brennsteiner and Tania Jerome, Johnstown, son, Feb. 13.

Gordon: Juwan Gordon and Alexis Albert, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 13.

Hendrickson: Richard and Tonya Hendrickson, Beaverdale, daughter, Feb. 14.

Hicks: Justin Hicks and Shauna Tedesco, Windber, daughter, Feb. 12.

Leader: Joshua Leader and Cassandra Kolensky, Williamsburg, son, Feb. 12.

Lieb: Benjamin and Emily Lieb, Nicktown, daughter, Feb. 12.

Marple: George Marple and Kara Wineland, Johnstown, son, Feb. 13.

Martin: William Martin and Kayleigh Campbell, New Baltimore, son, Feb. 13.

Oaks: Amanda Oaks, Summerhill, son, Feb. 12.

Partsch: Robert and Susan Partsch, Sidman, son, Feb. 12.

Poloyac: John IV and Melissa Poloyac, Johnstown, son, Feb. 13.

Shaw: Keenan Shaw and Kaylee Streightiff, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 13.

