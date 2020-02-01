BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bell: Jeremy Bell and Megan Shuhayda, Johnstown, son, Jan. 27.
Carpenter: Ross and Mary Carpenter, South Fork, son, Jan. 27.
Ludwig: Christopher Ludwig and Megan Johnson, Homer City, daughter, Jan. 27.
Nagle: Tyler and Abaigeal Nagle, Cherry Tree, daughter, Jan. 26.
Tantlinger: Benjamin Tantlinger and Brandi Allison, Ligonier, son, Jan. 26.
Thompson: Kris and Leah Thompson, Windber, daughter, Jan. 27.
Woodley: Tyler and Rose Woodley, Dysart, son, Jan. 28.
Wright: Julian Wright and Catherine Lohr, Johnstown, son, Jan. 27.
Zaman: Gerald V and Ashley Zaman, Portage, son, Jan. 27.
