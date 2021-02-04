BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Griekspoor: Matthew and Melissa Griekspoor, Bedford, son, Jan. 31.
Irvin: Devan and Haley Irvin, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 2.
McCune: Nicholas McCune and Adrienne Grabill, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Feb. 2.
Ohler: Bradley and Merecedes Ohler, Quecreek, son, Feb. 1.
Wagner: Daniel Wagner and Tiffany Sprague, Homer City, son, Feb. 1.
Wilson: Joseph Wilson and Najah Shields, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 1.
