Births Feb. 12, 2021 Feb 12, 2021 37 min ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical Center Corle: Shawn Kincade and Tabatha Corle, Huntingdon, daughter, Feb. 9.Shaffer: Barry Shaffer Jr. and Brionna Persuhn, Somerset, son, Feb. 9. Tags Barry Shaffer Jr. Medical Center Shawn Kincade Birth Brionna Persuhn Memorial Daughter Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Vinglas, Thomas Thornton, Ronald Kichler, John Potter, Sylvia BIRTH JR., Earl Sep 7, 1950 - Feb 2, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'If a patient had passed away two weeks ago and they do a nasal swab, will it still be detected in the body, or won’t it show up anymore?'Nanty Glo native, a police officer, dies in Texas crashMarket Basket sold to McAneny BrothersFew locations scheduling vaccine; New COVID-19 cases continue to easePHOTO GALLERY | 'World-renowned photographer' makes Johnstown stopWATCH VIDEO | 'Relentlessly spread love': Johnstown native, training to become Army pilot, praises mentorCambria County sheriff's deputy, lost to COVID-19, remembered as fun-loving, professionalMan, woman in jail after Conemaugh Township police seize pot plants, knives from residence‘A Johnstown institution’: Tower of Pizza to reopen next month after renovationsGrowing spa moves to larger space in Windber Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.