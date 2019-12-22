BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Brown: Robert and Taylor Brown, Somerset, son, Dec. 18.
Cornelius: Lucas Cornelius and Chynel Harfield, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.
Elias: George and Robin Elias, Vintondale, son, Dec. 18.
Greathouse: James and Courtney Greathouse, Windber, daughter, Dec. 17.
Hammel: Terry Jr. and Ciji Hammel, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Dec. 16.
Kennedy: Aaron and Nicole Kennedy, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.
Lizotte: Matthew Lizotte and Jacqueline Moss, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.
May: Joshua and Kelli May, Cairnbrook, daughter, Dec. 17.
Pile: Ian Howard and Larissa Pile, Salisbury, son, Dec. 17.
Safko: Aaron Walters and Faith Safko, Jerome, son, Dec. 17.
Todaro: Corey and Kimberly Todaro, Salix, son, Dec. 12.
