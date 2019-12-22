BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Brown: Robert and Taylor Brown, Somerset, son, Dec. 18.

Cornelius: Lucas Cornelius and Chynel Harfield, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.

Elias: George and Robin Elias, Vintondale, son, Dec. 18.

Greathouse: James and Courtney Greathouse, Windber, daughter, Dec. 17.

Hammel: Terry Jr. and Ciji Hammel, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Dec. 16.

Kennedy: Aaron and Nicole Kennedy, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.

Lizotte: Matthew Lizotte and Jacqueline Moss, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 17.

May: Joshua and Kelli May, Cairnbrook, daughter, Dec. 17.

Pile: Ian Howard and Larissa Pile, Salisbury, son, Dec. 17.

Safko: Aaron Walters and Faith Safko, Jerome, son, Dec. 17.

Todaro: Corey and Kimberly Todaro, Salix, son, Dec. 12.

