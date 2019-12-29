BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Barnhart: James and Carly Barnhart, Somerset, son, Dec. 21.
Fetsko: Matthew and Christina Fetsko, Hastings, daughter, Dec. 23.
Kirsch: Dennis M. Kirsch and Kayla Corrie, Johnstown, son, Dec. 23.
Miller: Andrew Falrone and Shannon Miller, St. Michael, daughter, Dec. 23.
Piurkowsky: Jason Piurkowsky and Tatyana Simms, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 21.
Pritts: Adam and Sydney Pritts, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 21.
Thomas: Zachary and Kayla Thomas, Johnstown, son, Dec. 21.
