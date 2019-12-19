BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bailey: Tyler Bailey and Hattie Henderson, New Florence, son, Dec. 14.

Clark: David and Amber Clark, Everett, son, Dec. 15.

Hart: Michael and Kimberly Hart, Johnstown, son, Dec. 16.

Kough: Russell Kough and Hope Eck, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 13.

Revak: Tyler and Miranda Revak, Boswell, son, Dec. 11.

Sakmar: Robert III and Suzanne (Kretchman) Sakmar, Windber, daughter, Dec. 16.

Seth: Bernard Seth and Courtney Lohr, Johnstown, son, Dec. 15.

Spangler: Jake and Abby Spangler, Somerset, son, Dec. 13.

