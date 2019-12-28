BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Britt: LaRon Britt and Jacinda Berry, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 19.
Cunningham: Andre Cunningham and Linda Morton, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 18.
Depto: Michael Depto and Annie Fels-Depto, Flinton, son, Dec. 12.
Drotar: Katie Drotar, Northern Cambria, son, Dec. 20.
Figueroa: Cortinie Figueroa, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.
Helbig: Angel Helbig, Windber, daughter, Dec. 20.
Hillegas: Shawn and Shayna Hillegas, Armagh, son, Dec. 9.
Manges: Robert Wilde III and Kelli Manges, Windber, daughter, Dec. 20.
Matthews: Sharron Matthews, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.
Mishler: Jonathan Heaton and Kristy Mishler, Somerset, son, Dec. 18.
Revak: Tyler and Miranda Revak, Boswell, son, Dec. 11.
Rovida: Michael and Jessica Rovida, Johnstown, son, Dec. 11.
States: Ben and Shannan States, Boswell, daughter, Dec. 10.
Todaro: Corey and Kimberly Todaro, Salix, son, Dec. 12.
Elsewhere
Gnagey: Michael and Hannah (Lockard) Gnagey, Indiana, daughter, Dec. 19, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Mr. Gnagey is the son of Michael and Wendy Gnagey of Upper Yoder Township. Mrs. Gnagey is the daughter of Doug and Lorree Lockard of Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.