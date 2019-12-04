BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Garczynski: Sean and Melissa Garczynski, Stoystown, daughter, Dec. 1.

Kaufman: Keith and Heather Kaufman, Windber, son, Dec. 1.

Maul: Robert and Jordan Maul, Hastings, son, Dec. 2.

Nace: George and Lori Nace, Clarksburg, daughter, Dec. 2.

Reynolds: Brian and Karlee Reynolds, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 2. 

Salyards: Ben and Colleen Salyards, Duncansville, son, Dec. 2.

Smith: Matthew and Hope Smith, Shelocta, son, Dec. 2.

Walk: Alyssa Walk, Nanty Glo, daughter, Dec. 2.

Tags

Recommended for you