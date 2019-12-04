BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Garczynski: Sean and Melissa Garczynski, Stoystown, daughter, Dec. 1.
Kaufman: Keith and Heather Kaufman, Windber, son, Dec. 1.
Maul: Robert and Jordan Maul, Hastings, son, Dec. 2.
Nace: George and Lori Nace, Clarksburg, daughter, Dec. 2.
Reynolds: Brian and Karlee Reynolds, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 2.
Salyards: Ben and Colleen Salyards, Duncansville, son, Dec. 2.
Smith: Matthew and Hope Smith, Shelocta, son, Dec. 2.
Walk: Alyssa Walk, Nanty Glo, daughter, Dec. 2.
