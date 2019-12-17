BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Campbell: Jazlyn Campbell, Johnstown, son, Dec. 13.

Delasko: Justin Delasko and Arela Rivas, Altoona, twin sons, Dec. 11.

Mahon: Samuel R. Mahon and Amy Kovac, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 13.

Pakstis: Joseph Pakstis and Marissa Blank, Hollsopple, daughter, Dec. 12.

Rhodes: Marcus and Ashley Rhodes, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Dec. 12.

Riggleman: Daniel Riggleman and Amber Kline, Cresson, son, Dec. 12.

Spangler: Jake and Abby Spangler, Somerset, son, Dec. 13.

Watchey: Adam and Erin Watchey, Johnstown, son, Dec. 12.

