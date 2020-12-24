BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Ash: Jeffrey Ash and Emily Haupt, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 20.

Baker: Dylan and Ondrea Baker, James Creek, daughter, Dec. 20.

Delano: Robert Delano and Kayla Grimm, Friedens, son, Dec. 20.

Fama: Angelina Fama, Central City, daughter, Dec. 16.

Gribler: Matthew and Kaitlin Gribler, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.

Hogan: Cyonte Hogan and Alexis Biss, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.

Isenberg-Forte: John and Lauren Forte, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.

Kriak: John and Rachel Kriak, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.

Sammons: Phillip and Brittany Sammons, Johnstown, son, Dec. 16.

Secriskey: Scott Secriskey and Kara Schrift, Lilly, daughter, Dec. 15.

Varga: Joshua and Ellen Varga, Windber, son, Dec. 21.

Vizzini: James III and Sarah Vizzini, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you