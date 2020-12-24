BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Ash: Jeffrey Ash and Emily Haupt, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 20.
Baker: Dylan and Ondrea Baker, James Creek, daughter, Dec. 20.
Delano: Robert Delano and Kayla Grimm, Friedens, son, Dec. 20.
Fama: Angelina Fama, Central City, daughter, Dec. 16.
Gribler: Matthew and Kaitlin Gribler, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.
Hogan: Cyonte Hogan and Alexis Biss, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.
Isenberg-Forte: John and Lauren Forte, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.
Kriak: John and Rachel Kriak, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.
Sammons: Phillip and Brittany Sammons, Johnstown, son, Dec. 16.
Secriskey: Scott Secriskey and Kara Schrift, Lilly, daughter, Dec. 15.
Varga: Joshua and Ellen Varga, Windber, son, Dec. 21.
Vizzini: James III and Sarah Vizzini, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.
