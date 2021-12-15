Memorial Medical Center
Butler: Tyler Butler and Theresa Romesburg, Friedens, son, Dec. 11.
Hummel: Shane Hummel and Yuliya Chumak, Berlin, daughter, Dec. 10.
Lung: Adam and Cheyenne Lung, Salisbury, son, Dec. 11.
Tinkey: Korey and Nicole Tinkey, Somerset, son, Dec. 11.
Elsewhere
Young: James and Laura Young, daughter, Dec. 6, in Cumberland County. Mr. Young is the son of Roxanne Young, of Johnstown, and the late Thomas Young. Mrs. Young is the daughter of Judith Zubal, of Johnstown, and the late John Zubal.
