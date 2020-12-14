BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bloom: Robbie and Kayla Bloom, Hooversville, son, Dec. 10.

Brown: Kevin and Maria Brown, Indiana, son, Dec. 10.

Gearty: Justin P. Gearty Jr. and Amber Ruffing, Windber, son, Dec. 10.

Rogers: Gentry Rogers and Evita Thompson, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 8.

Saunders: Deshawn Saunders and Kristie Houck-Lepley, Blairsville, son, Dec. 10.

Schartiger: Ryan Schartiger and Allison Wells, Windber, daughter, Dec. 9.

Tunstall: Jason and Autumn Tunstall, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 9. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you