BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Castel: Casey and Christi Castel, Portage, son, Aug. 15.
Deist: Kaylee Deist, Boswell, son, Aug. 15.
Hernandez-DeFazio: Christopher DeFazio and Madison Hernandez, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.
Leonard: Richard and Sarah Leonard, Portage, daughter, Aug. 16.
Makin: Stephen and Elizabeth Makin, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 16.
Murphy: Jeremy Murphy and Brianna Hunt, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 15.
Oswalt: Paul and Jill Oswalt, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.
Simms: Jaquasa Simms, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.
Thomas: James Thomas and Bethany Eisenhuth, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.
Truszka: Matthew Truszka and Cheyenne Baker, Meyersdale, son, Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.