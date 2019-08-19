BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Castel: Casey and Christi Castel, Portage, son, Aug. 15.

Deist: Kaylee Deist, Boswell, son, Aug. 15.

Hernandez-DeFazio: Christopher DeFazio and Madison Hernandez, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.

Leonard: Richard and Sarah Leonard, Portage, daughter, Aug. 16.

Makin: Stephen and Elizabeth Makin, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 16.

Murphy: Jeremy Murphy and Brianna Hunt, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 15.

Oswalt: Paul and Jill Oswalt, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.

Simms: Jaquasa Simms, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.

Thomas: James Thomas and Bethany Eisenhuth, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15. 

Truszka: Matthew Truszka and Cheyenne Baker, Meyersdale, son, Aug. 15.

