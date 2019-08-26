BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Booth: Hunter and Brittany Booth, Rockwood, daughter, Aug. 22.

Flynn: Thomas and Amber Flynn, Windber, son, Aug. 24.

Garlitz: Christian and Kasandra Garlitz, Salisbury, son, Aug. 23.

Harshberger: Cory and Jessica Harshberger, Ebensburg, son, Aug. 23.

Leonard: Richard and Sarah Leonard, Portage, son, Aug. 16.

Lewis: Stephen Lewis and Brianna Ulasky, Windber, daughter, Aug. 22.

Miller: Brett and Kristin Miller, Windber, son, Aug. 22.

Roberts: Korey and Stephanie Roberts, Johnstown, son, Aug. 22.

Rousell: Brad and Kayla Rousell, Portage, daughter, Aug. 22. 

Veney: Jason and Meaghan Veney, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 21.

