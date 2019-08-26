BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Booth: Hunter and Brittany Booth, Rockwood, daughter, Aug. 22.
Flynn: Thomas and Amber Flynn, Windber, son, Aug. 24.
Garlitz: Christian and Kasandra Garlitz, Salisbury, son, Aug. 23.
Harshberger: Cory and Jessica Harshberger, Ebensburg, son, Aug. 23.
Leonard: Richard and Sarah Leonard, Portage, son, Aug. 16.
Lewis: Stephen Lewis and Brianna Ulasky, Windber, daughter, Aug. 22.
Miller: Brett and Kristin Miller, Windber, son, Aug. 22.
Roberts: Korey and Stephanie Roberts, Johnstown, son, Aug. 22.
Rousell: Brad and Kayla Rousell, Portage, daughter, Aug. 22.
Veney: Jason and Meaghan Veney, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 21.
