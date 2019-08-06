KRAJEWSKI[mdash] Garry L., 67, of Portage, passed away August 4, 2019 at UPMC - Altoona Hospital. Born February 17, 1952 in Johnstown, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Yoder) Krajewski. Deceased family members include his parents, brothers, Chuck, Ken, and Ronnie, and sister, Carole. Survived by…
HUGHES[mdash] Raymond Clifford, "Bo", 88, New Florence, passed away unexpectedly August 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center - Johnstown. Born May 1, 1931 in Mines, Pa. Son of Howard Leighton and Lucinda (Zimmerman) Hughes. Preceded in death by daughter Lydia Gorman, brothers William, Melvin, …
