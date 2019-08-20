BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Constable: Timothy and Renee Constable, Bolivar, son, Aug. 16.

Rummel: Destiny Rummel, Johnstown, son, Aug. 16.

Strand: Nels Strand and Tara Charlton, Boswell, son, Aug. 16.

Young: Demetrius Young and Lindsey Jacobs, Johnstown, son, Aug. 16.

Elsewhere

Pristow: Ryan and Erica Pristow, of Mars, Butler County, daughter, Aug. 11, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mr. Pristow is the son of Hank and Jane Pristow, of Johnstown. 

Tags