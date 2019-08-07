BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bender: Brian and Amanda Bender, Dysart, daughter, Aug. 4.
Cramer-Nagle: Daniel and Brianna Cramer-Nagle, Vintondale, daughter, Aug. 3.
Deneen: Bryan and Randi Deneen, Central City, son, Aug. 3.
Dyrzal: Christopher and Ashley Dryzal, Johnstown, son, July 28.
Hoyman: Keith and Megan Hoyman, Boswell, son, Aug. 3.
Martz: James and Eva Martz, Meyersdale, daughter, Aug. 4.
Moore: Herbert Moore III and Diamond Elderkin, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 3.
Wurth: Joseph Wurth and Chelsea Phillips, Johnstown, son, Aug. 3.
