BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Davidson: Daniel and Vanessa Davidson, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 5.
Forry: Ethan and Courtney Forry, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 5.
Hunter: Andrew and Briana Hunter, Johnstown, son, Aug. 5.
Elsewhere
Tiffany: Douglas and Elizabeth (Taylor) Tiffany, Hahira, Georgia, son, June 16, at South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta, Georgia. Mr. Tiffany is the son of Tom and Darlene Tiffany, of Johnstown. Mrs. Tiffany is the daughter of Chip and Kim Taylor, or Peachtree City, Georgia.
