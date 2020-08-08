BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Davidson: Daniel and Vanessa Davidson, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 5.

Forry: Ethan and Courtney Forry, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 5.

Hunter: Andrew and Briana Hunter, Johnstown, son, Aug. 5.

Elsewhere

Tiffany: Douglas and Elizabeth (Taylor) Tiffany, Hahira, Georgia, son, June 16, at South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta, Georgia. Mr. Tiffany is the son of Tom and Darlene Tiffany, of Johnstown. Mrs. Tiffany is the daughter of Chip and Kim Taylor, or Peachtree City, Georgia.

